Church of Scientology filming mock FBI raid in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A mock FBI raid will be filmed in downtown Clearwater Monday afternoon, and is being filmed by the Church of Scientology.

In a message sent to the Clearwater Police Department, the Church of Scientology told officers the mock raid will take place on private property either on Court Street or North Fort Harrison Avenue.

The church says its actors will not have any simulated firearms, but they will be wearing some sort of FBI shirts and carrying boxes.

