Cloud of chlorine gas at Tampa pool sends 5 children to hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A small cloud of chlorine gas at a Tampa pool sent five children to the hospital for evaluation Monday night, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to the Calypso Pool on Bearrs Avenue around 7 p.m. for a chemical release causing sickness.

Paramedics evacuated the pool and store after they arrived, and started evaluating patients.

Five pediatric patients complained of stomach discomfort and nausea after leaving the indoor pool area. They were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The store owner told first responders an afternoon thunderstorm broke a breaker on one of the indoor pool pumps. The pump that circulates the indoor pool water apparently shut off, but a pump that infuses chemicals into the water continued to run. He says it infused about 2.5 gallons of mixed chlorine and muriatic acid into the pipe.

That mix of chemicals stayed in the pipe but when the other breaker that circulates the water was fixed and kicked back on, it pushed the mix into the pool and caused a small cloud of chlorine gas.

Hazmat members were called to the scene to help ventilate and test the building.

Eventually, the team found the pool chemicals balanced and within safety, and cleared the building.

