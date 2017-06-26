Caught on Camera: Mom, daughter attacked over cold chicken

BAXLEY, Ga., (WTOC) – A restaurant owner and her daughter were attacked over a complaint about their food.

Baxley, Georgia, police said a husband and wife were caught on camera beating up the mom and daughter, and now officers want the couple behind bars.

Jeanette Norris suffered a broken nose when the Quik Chik customer said their food was cold and started punching and slapping her in the face, police said. That came after she refunded their money.

“She went berserk. They both lost it, him and her both, started cussing and beating on the window,” Norris said.

What Jeanette couldn’t see was her daughter getting out of the truck to help.

“One of my employees yelled, ‘He’s got her. He’s got her.’ And that’s when I realized he had hit her. Who does that? Who punches a child like she’s a grown man standing there? He needs putting under the jail!” Norris said.

The suspects in the case, Eric and Latasha Smith, face several felony warrants. Police have gotten some Facebook tips, but couple could be driving a Cadillac Escalade or a Cadillac Deville with Georgia license plates.

Investigators are asking anyone who may know where the suspects are to call police.

