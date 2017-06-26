Cape Coral mayor’s ex-husband arrested at Florida hotel

Associated Press Published:
Kenneth Retzer, Jail booking photo

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The ex-husband of a Florida mayor has been charged with domestic battery and strangling after he got into an argument with a woman.

The Miami Herald reports that 48-year-old Kenneth Retzer, ex-husband of Cape Coral Mayor Marni Sawicki, was arrested early Saturday following a domestic dispute call to Miami police.

A police report says officers found the unidentified victim with a swollen eye and red throat in a Fontainebleau Hotel room.

She told police Retzer hit her. Retzer, a former Cape Coral Fire Department lieutenant, was treated and released from a local hospital before being jailed.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Sawicki went to a weekend national mayors’ convention at the hotel and attended a Friday news conference there.

The Miami Herald couldn’t reach her for comment Sunday night.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s