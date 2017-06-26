Boy injured when slide explodes at playground

(WTMJ) – A slide has been removed from a West Allis, Wisconsin playground after it exploded and injured a child.

An investigation is underway into what could have caused a hole to form at the base of the slide at Reservoir Park, and the victim’s mother is waiting for answers.

“It was just so confusing,” Diana Storniolo.

Nine-year-old Giuseppe Storniolo was with his younger brother and sister and his parents Wednesday evening when something went terribly wrong on the playground.

“I just heard like a big explosion so I thought maybe something fell,” Diana said.

She said her son suffered second-degree burns.

“It was like the slide had just almost been inflated. It just opened up, bubbled,” said Mayor Dan Devine.

Devine said the city secured the area right away. On Thursday morning kids were still playing around the caution tape before engineers took the slide down.

“We had been in touch this morning with the manufacturer, with the designer, the installer, none of them had never seen anything like this before,” Devine said.

