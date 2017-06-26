Body found floating in Dunedin canal

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A man’s body was found floating in a canal in Dunedin Monday afternoon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the decomposed remains of a man were found in a canal behind the Cedar Creek Mobile Home Park on Michigan Boulevard around 3:48 p.m.

Detectives have launched a death investigation, but say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The sheriff’s office says the man has not been identified, but tell us the death may be related to a missing and endangered person investigation.

