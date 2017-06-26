Better Call Behnken: Owner of Pinellas Co. Papa John’s targeted by stolen credit card users makes dark web discovery

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — It started with pizzas and wings ordered from Papa John’s being paid for with stolen credit cards.

The Papa John’s in Tarpon Springs got stuck with the bill after consumers complained to their banks when their cards were used. The store owner did his own investigation and called 8 On Your Side with what he found.

The Papa John’s tracked down a man who ordered pizzas using one of the cards. This had gone on for months, and the Papa John’s was out more than $600. A young man opened the door and ended up admitting to the scheme. Papa John’s videotaped the exchange and turned it over to 8 On Your Side, and then to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Tarpon Springs police are now investigating, and say the 18-year-old man confessed and said he bought the credit card numbers on a website. He vowed that he only used the numbers at Papa John’s because ordering online was so easy.

That investigation continues, and police have turned over the credit card website to the U.S. Secret Service.

8 On Your Side looked over the website and found users openly discussing buying and selling credit card numbers and talking about targets, such as Amazon and Domino’s Pizza.

Papa John’s owner Anh Nguyen said he’s hopeful he will get his money back, and he wants to see this website shut down.

“If an 18-year-old, 19-year-old kid can buy credit card information so easily, other people can do it too. And they might use the credit card to buy more expensive stuff, not just pizza,” he said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES