Missing St. Pete woman with severe dementia found safe

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police say a missing and endangered 80-year-old woman with severe dementia has been located.

Police put out a missing and endangered person alert for Hattie “Murle” Higgs early Sunday morning after she was last seen around 8 o’clock Saturday night on 3rd Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

Later Sunday morning, police said Higgs was found safe.

