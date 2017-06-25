Recalled chicken products for toddlers could contain bone

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — About 54,630 pounds of chicken bite products for toddlers are being recalled because they could contain bone.

California-based company Overhill Farms, Inc. issued the recall after getting complaints from customers about bone found in the products.

These are the products affected by the recall:

3-oz. boxes containing “ yummy spoonfuls chicken carrot bites ,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/2018

,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/2018 3-oz. boxes containing “ yummy spoonfuls chicken sweet potato bites ,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18 and 02/09/18

,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18 and 02/09/18 3-oz. boxes containing “ yummy spoonfuls chicken broccoli bites ,” with “Best Before” dates of 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18

,” with “Best Before” dates of 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18 30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “ FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN BROCCOLI BITES CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE PATTY ,” with case code 320422 and packaging date 08/30/16

,” with case code 320422 and packaging date 08/30/16 30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “ FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN CARROT BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH CARROTS AND CAULIFLOWER ,” with case code 320460 and packaging date 02/09/17

,” with case code 320460 and packaging date 02/09/17 30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN SWEET POTATO BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH SWEET POTATOES, QUINOA & PEAS,” with case code 320430 and packaging dates 02/09/17 and 04/25/17

The products were shipped nationwide and will have the establishment number “P2824,” “P6009” or “P44058.”

If you have these products at home, you should throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them.

More information on the recall can be found here.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES