Tebow being promoted to Mets’ affiliate in Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is returning to Florida to play for the St. Lucie Mets minor league baseball team.

New York Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson announced Tebow will play his final game Sunday as a Columbia Fireflies outfielder.

The 29-year-old is being promoted to the Mets’ Class A affiliate in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Fireflies president John Katz says Tebow’s made a “tremendous impact” on the team and he wishes him the best “as he continues his journey to Citi Field.”

Heading into Sunday’s game against Kannapolis, Tebow appeared in 63 games for a .222 batting average.

He hit three home runs, including on his first at-bat in April. The two-time national champion with the Florida Gators and NFL quarterback signed with the Mets last September.

