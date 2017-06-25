Tebow being promoted to Mets’ affiliate in Florida

FILE - In April 6, 2017, file photo, Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow smiles during a Class A minor league baseball game against the Augusta GreenJackets in Columbia, S.C. Tebow continues to grind in the minor league as he pursues his quest to play pro baseball at the highest level. After two months with the New York Mets Class A affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina, the former Heisman Trophy winner’s performance has been inconsistent and there remains no timetable for how long he will remain with the Fireflies.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is returning to Florida to play for the St. Lucie Mets minor league baseball team.

New York Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson announced Tebow will play his final game Sunday as a Columbia Fireflies outfielder.

The 29-year-old is being promoted to the Mets’ Class A affiliate in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Fireflies president John Katz says Tebow’s made a “tremendous impact” on the team and he wishes him the best “as he continues his journey to Citi Field.”

Heading into Sunday’s game against Kannapolis, Tebow appeared in 63 games for a .222 batting average.

He hit three home runs, including on his first at-bat in April. The two-time national champion with the Florida Gators and NFL quarterback signed with the Mets last September.

