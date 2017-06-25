Sheriff: Teen injured after fall from Six Flags ‘Sky Ride’

By Published:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a teenager fell from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below in an effort to catch the victim before she hit the ground.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday night the unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, is at Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries.

The accident happened on the “Sky Ride” at Six Flags Amusement Park, about 55 miles north of Albany, New York.

Authorities say the girl was riding the attraction and fell about 25 feet from a stationary two-person car, striking a tree before landing in the crowd below.

Officials inspected the ride and said it was in proper working order. The park said in a statement that the accident “does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride.”

No additional information was immediately available.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s