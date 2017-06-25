Polk deputies warn of more distraction burglaries

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two more distraction burglaries happened in Polk County last week, but deputies believe they now have a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect drives a white Dodge Durango. They say it’s a newer model.

The first burglary last week happened Wednesday on North Combee Road in Lakeland. Deputies say the homeowner was lured outside to talk about roof repairs. The first suspect used a handheld radio to tell two others they were clear to go inside. Once they were in the house, the other two suspects stole jewelry worth thousands of dollars, according to deputies.

Just two days later, a similar burglary happened on Country Oaks Boulevard in Lake Wales. This time, deputies say the suspect lured the homeowner out of the house to talk about tree trimming, then told the other two suspects they were clear to go inside and steal jewelry worth thousands of dollars.

Deputies describe the suspects as two Hispanic men and one Hispanic woman.

The sheriff’s office is now asking everyone to be on alert, and educate elderly relatives who may not know about distraction burglaries.

If an unknown person knocks on your door, deputies say you should not go outside. Talk to them through the door instead and ask for their credentials, then call the business to verify the person is an employee. Even if it is a legitimate representative, deputies say you shouldn’t walk outside and leave your house unlocked.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES