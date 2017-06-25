Texas runaway could be traveling to Florida with fugitive

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A runaway teenager and fugitive from Texas could be heading to Fort Myers together, according to authorities.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Stormie Clemmer of Alpine, Texas. They say she and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Andrew Akers, could be traveling to the Fort Myers area.

Clemmer ran away from home on Thursday with Akers. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Akers.

Clemmer is about 5’7″ with brown hair and green eyes.

Investigators say the two may be in a black 2000 Ford Ranger extended cab pickup truck with a temporary Ohio license plate, fender flares and five-spoke chrome rims.

If you have any information on the pair, you’re asked to call 911.

