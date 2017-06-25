Police searching for couple accused of assaulting woman over broken sippy cup

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a woman in an Ohio park over a broken sippy cup.

On June 10, a young mother of two was playing with her children at a park in Columbus when one of her toddlers broke another child’s sippy cup. She apologized to the other child’s mother and offered to pay $10 for the broken cup.

According to police, the unidentified mother became irate and said that $10 was not enough. The young mother apologized again and moved away from the unidentified mother in order to avoid confrontation. The young mother went to put her one-year-old child into a swing, but the other mother came up and hit her in the face, resulting in a brief scuffle.

Then, police say an unidentified man came up and punched the young mother in the face, knocking her unconscious. Police believe the man is the husband or boyfriend of the unidentified mother.

When the young mother regained consciousness, she gathered her children and drove to the home of a nearby family member.

The young woman was transported to an area hospital where doctors discovered several extensive injuries, including a broken jaw that required surgery. She is now permanently paralyzed on the right side of her face as a result of her injuries. The young mother also lost her job while she was unable to work during her treatment and recovery.

Investigators say that with all the people who were at the park during the assault, it’s disappointing that no one has stepped forward with information about this crime.

