Police investigate shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting in Sarasota.
It happened near the intersection of 31st Street and Goodrich Ave.
Police say a silver SUV fired several shots at a silver sedan.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are still on the scene gathering information.
No further details have been released at this time.
We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more information is available.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 3 Sarasota Co. residents arrested in Georgia after police chase
- Polk deputies warn of more distraction burglaries
- Deputies: Drunk, high and naked man shows up to Clearwater home, throws feces
- Texas runaway could be traveling to Florida with fugitive
- Shocking video shows teen falling from Six Flags ‘Sky Ride’
- PHOTOS: Erin Andrews, ex-NHL player Jarret Stoll marry in Montana