Police investigate shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting in Sarasota.

It happened near the intersection of 31st Street and Goodrich Ave.

Police say a silver SUV fired several shots at a silver sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still on the scene gathering information.

No further details have been released at this time.

