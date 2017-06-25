Pilot urges passengers to pray after AirAsia flight forced to turn around

PERTH (WFLA) – An AirAsia flight destined for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia had to turn back early after a “technical issue” caused the plane to shake.

About 90 minutes after the flight took off from Perth, Australia, the plane started shaking heavily and continued to shake for two hours, according to reports. “It was really shaky, very scary,” one passenger, Damien Stevens told CNN.

Other passengers described the shaking as similar to a vibrating washing machine.

According to reports, the pilot of the plane asked passengers to pray twice and to hold the “brace position” for two minutes before landing.

One person shared a video of her experience on Instagram and wrote “I thought I might die.”

There were 359 passengers on board the aircraft.

A spokesman for the Perth Airport told CNN, “The pilot identified a technical issue with the engine. The plane turned around and safely landed back at Perth Airport.”

The plane landed just before 10 am on Sunday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

It’s still unclear what caused the shake, but passengers said it was described to them as a problem with the jet’s Rolls-Royce engines.

According to CNN, imbalances inside the engine can cause violent vibrations that can be felt throughout the plane.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES