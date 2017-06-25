Man arrested after stolen boat hits Daytona Beach shore

WESH Published:
Volusia County Branch Jail

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A 32-foot boat ran aground in Daytona Beach at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The cabin cruiser became stuck in the sand north of the Silver Beach approach. No beachgoers were hurt.

The boat was stolen from a local marina Friday, according the Coast Guard officials. Beach Safety Patrol officials say Jonathan Race was arrested Saturday. He is charged with Grand Theft.

A Coast Guard Lieutenant told WESH 2 that the boat is registered in Colorado, but the owner lives in central Florida.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s