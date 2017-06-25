Man arrested after stolen boat hits Daytona Beach shore

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A 32-foot boat ran aground in Daytona Beach at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The cabin cruiser became stuck in the sand north of the Silver Beach approach. No beachgoers were hurt.

The boat was stolen from a local marina Friday, according the Coast Guard officials. Beach Safety Patrol officials say Jonathan Race was arrested Saturday. He is charged with Grand Theft.

A Coast Guard Lieutenant told WESH 2 that the boat is registered in Colorado, but the owner lives in central Florida.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES