FHP: Man on probation who was driving without license hits car, flees crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Holiday man on probation is facing charges after he fled the scene of a crash in Zephyrhills on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Robert Clark Hart doesn’t have a license, but that didn’t stop him from driving a 2001 Dodge Caravan down US-19 on Friday.

Troopers say Hart was traveling in the southbound left turn lane of the highway, approaching the intersection of Manor Drive, when he turned into the path of a 1991 Mercury, which was traveling northbound, and caused a crash that left the other vehicle disabled.

Hart fled the scene in his Caravan, troopers say, and with the help of the victim, the suspect was later located at his residence on 3601 Blayton Street in Holiday.

He was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of a crash, driving while license suspended and violation of probation.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES