FHP: DUI suspect fled crash in Zephyrhills

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A DUI suspect was arrested in Zephyrhills after he fled the scene of a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened near the intersection of Prospect Road and Handcart Drive.

Troopers say the suspect, Francisco Munoz Diaz, 40, of Coconut Creek was traveling east on Prospect Road when his 2008 Dodge Avenger drifted over the center lane and traveled into westbound traffic. A 2007 Ford Escape traveling westbound tried to leave the roadway to avoid a collision, but it couldn’t get out of the way in time, and the Avenger hit the left side of the vehicle. The FHP says no one was injured.

Munoz Diaz fled the scene before troopers could respond, but was located shortly after the incident and taken into custody.

The FHP believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. Munoz Diaz was charged with leaving the scene of a crash, DUI, DUI property damage, and driving without a license.

