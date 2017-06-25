Cops: Uber driver’s gun discharges during fight with passengers at Adventure Island

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Uber driver’s gun discharged during an altercation with two customers at Adventure Island on Sunday, according to Tampa police.

Police say the driver, Julian Leon, 29, came to the park to pick up Austin Korb, 23, and Skylar Korb, 27.

The Korbs were soaking wet, having presumably visited the park, and Leon would not let them inside the vehicle.

His refusal led to a verbal altercation that turned physical.

At one point, Leon claimed he was in fear for his life. He reached into the vehicle and pulled out a gun to defend himself.

The three men struggled over the weapon and a round was discharged.

No injuries were reported and no damage was sustained.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

