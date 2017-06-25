Coast Guard spends 2nd day searching for missing diver who disappeared in Florida

By Published:
File photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Rescuers were spending a second day searching the waters off Florida for a missing diver.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Sunday that the U.S. Coast Guard resumed its search in the morning.

The search began a day earlier after the 50-year-old diver failed to surface about half-a-mile away from Lauderdale-by-the Sea, which is in South Florida.

The paper said that the missing diver, who has not been identified, was among 34 Scuba divers and snorkelers who went out to a shallow reef aboard the commercial diver vessel Lady Go Diver, according to Arilton Pavan, who runs Dixie Divers, the boat’s owner.

Pavan said the man was a local resident and an experienced diver who has made two or three previous trips with his company.

