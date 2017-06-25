3 Sarasota Co. residents arrested in Georgia after police chase

BYRON, Ga. (WFLA) – Three Sarasota residents were arrested after they led Georgia authorities on a chase, according to police.

The Byron Police Department said a Nissan Altima was stopped for going 91 mph in a 70 mph zone. When the officer approached the vehicle, it sped off and a pursuit started.

The officer followed the vehicle to a residential area and saw the car stop and its occupants exit the vehicle, fleeing on foot.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to secure the area.

Witnesses nearby told authorities they observed two black males and one white female in the car, but it turns out the occupants were two white males and one white female.

They were later identified as Kimberly Head, 27, of North Port, Christopher Zebley, 31, of Englewood and Levi Pendergast, 19, of Venice. Zebley had been driving the car.

Head was located walking on Kay Road and was taken into custody without incident shortly after 9 am. Pendergrast was detained on the same road at 10:30 am. Police say Zebley received a ride to Warner Robins and was located at 11:15 am and arrested without incident.

An investigation later revealed Head had outstanding warrants in Florida and the car was stolen.

Both Head and Pendergrast were charged with felony theft by receiving and fleeing or attempting to elude. Zebley faces charges for fleeing or attempting to elude, felony theft by receiving, driving with suspended license and speeding 91 mph in a 70 mph zone.

No further details were released.

