1 seriously injured after crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is in the hospital battling life-threatening injuries after a one-car crash in St. Petersburg.

The crash happened just before 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and 68th Street North.

Police say a red 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible was headed west on 22nd Avenue with the top down when the driver, identified as 21-year-old Kerwin Mayorga, tried to make a left-hand turn onto 68th Street.

Officers say the car was going too fast and went off the road. The car drove into then up the guide wire for a utility pole at the corner of the intersection before landing back on the ground.

At some point during the crash, police say a female passenger in the front seat was ejected from the car. Officers have not yet identified her, but say she was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries. She is currently in stable condition.

A second passenger, 21-year-old Sandra Kanpis, was sitting in the back seat and was taken to St. Petersburg General Hospital with minor injuries.

