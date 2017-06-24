Special guest to throw out Rays first pitch Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been four years since WFLA News Channel 8’s Stacie Schaible last threw out the first pitch at a Rays game.

Stacie said she is very much looking forward to her next shot at a home run this Sunday at the Trop.

The last time around, Stacie strayed a little too far left of home plate so this time, she said she’s hoping to actually hit the strike zone.

“From Evan Longoria to Kevin Kiermaier, I’m a huge Rays fan and can’t tell you what a treat this is for me,” Stacie said.

Shey goal is to make News Channel 8 proud and not embarrass my children too much! Ha ha.

We’re sure she will not disappoint and can’t wait to watch her! Tune in at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday to see for yourself.

