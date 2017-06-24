Professor under fire for saying Otto Warmbier got ‘what he deserved’ in North Korea

(WFLA) – A public university adjunct professor is drawing criticism for Facebook post about Otto Warmbier, the American detained in North Korea for over a year, who ended up in a coma and died, according to Philly.com.

“Is it wrong of me to think that Otto Warmbier got exactly what he deserved?” University of Delaware anthropology professor Kathy Dettwyler wrote in the now-deleted post.

Dettwyler, 62, went on to say Warmbier was “typical of a mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueless males who come into my classes.”

“These are the same kids who cry about their grades because they didn’t think they’d really have to read and study the material to get a good grade,” Dettwyler wrote. “His parents ultimately are to blame for his growing up thinking he could get away with whatever he wanted. Maybe in the US, where young, white, rich, clueless white males routinely get away with raping women. Not so much in North Korea. And of course, it’s Ottos’ parents who will pay the price for the rest of their lives.”

The post was written the day Warmbier died.

The University of Delaware released the following statement in response to the outcry over Dettwyler’s comments:

The comments of Katherine Dettwyler do not reflect the values or position of the University of Delaware. We condemn any and all messages that endorse hatred and convey insensitivity toward a tragic event such as the one that Otto Warmbier and his family suffered. The University of Delaware values respect and civility and we are committed to global education and study abroad; therefore we find these comments particularly distressing and inconsistent with our values. Our sympathies are with the Warmbier family.

