Police: Pedestrian fatally struck in Tampa, part of Hillsborough Ave. closed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was fatally struck in Tampa on Saturday night, according to Tampa police.

It happened near the intersection of Hillsborough Ave. and Lincoln Ave.

Police responded to the scene and shut down the eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue from Himes Ave. and the westbound lanes from MacDill Ave.

The avenue is expected to remain closed for three hours until an investigation is complete.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area and seek alternate travel routes.

No further details regarding the incident are available at this time.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more information is released.

