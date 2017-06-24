Pasco deputies search for man known as ‘Bazooka Ricky’

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A search is underway for a man wanted on a warrant in Pasco County.

Deputies are looking for 30-year-old Richard Edward Vidal, also known as “Bazooka Ricky.” He has an active warrant for FTA trespassing and felony fleeing to elude.

Vidal’s last known address was on Bartow Street in Hudson.

If you have any information on where Vidal is, you’re asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

More photos of the suspect can be seen on the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

