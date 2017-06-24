Orioles avoid dubious mark, Bundy goes 7 innings to top Rays 8-3

Tampa Bay Rays' Wilson Ramos walks back to the dugout after striking out against Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 24, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Ramos is playing in his first game as a Ray. Catching for the Orioles is Welington Castillo. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Dylan Bundy helped Baltimore avoid a dubious pitching record, throwing seven solid innings as the Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 Saturday.

The Orioles had given up at least five runs in 20 straight games, matching the major league mark set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies. Bundy (8-6) allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings.

Relievers Donnie Hart and Mychal Givens combined to keep the Rays scoreless over the final two innings. Jose Alvarado (0-3) walked the only batter he faced, Seth Smith, leading off the seventh. He was replaced by Jumbo Diaz, who gave up a two-run double to Mark Trumbo and Trey Mancini’s two-run homer that put Baltimore ahead 7-3.

Baltimore also got a second-inning, two-run homer from Welington Castillo and Adam Jones hit a solo shot in the third.

Corey Dickerson and Evan Longoria homered on consecutive pitches in the third for the Rays.

Rays catcher Wilson Ramos singled in four at-bats in his season debut. The 2014 NL All-Star with Washington missed the first 76 games this season after right knee surgery.

