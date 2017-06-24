News Channel 8 holds Shred-A-Thon in Tampa Bay

Cars lined up at Raymond James Stadium to drop off documents at the 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Saturday marked the first ever 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon event.

Our team was out at Raymond James helping you get rid of old bank statements, medical records and other sensitive documents.

In a matter of seconds, years worth of personal information was destroyed.

“We can shred in one hour what it would take about 60 hours to shred in an office shredder,” said Mark Macmillan, president of Proshred Tampa Bay.

Eight On Your Side wanted to save you time and ultimately help save you from an identity theft nightmare.

“It takes literally 200 to 300 hours to fix an identity once it’s been stolen,” Macmillan said.

And since hundreds of people know that, documents were brought in by the box full.

“You just don’t want things out there. These documents have your social security number on them. It’s old tax records, credit cards, things like that,” one participant said.

“People can get your name and address, account numbers and stuff like that and go in and steal your name, your identity,” participant Tommy Russ said.

Experts want you to know that almost any piece of mail can potentially lead to identity theft.

“If you think of junk mail that we all get every credit card offer has a barcode associated with our credit score, there’s more information on us than we realize,” Macmillan said.

To keep yourself safe, rather than sorry, pro-shredders say destroy it all.

“Anything with your name and number on it, make sure to shred,” said Macmillan.

Many people did that today to put their mind at ease.

“I think it’s really great for 8 On Your Side and AAA to do this,” participant Nancy said.

