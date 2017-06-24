Need a light? Florida firefighter arrested over cigarette brawl

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) – Does smoking cause fighting?

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that it arrested a firefighter after he got in a fight over a cigarette.

Deputies responded Friday night to reports of a fight at the Looe Key Tiki Bar located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Key West.

A man at the bar told deputies that Dustin Hunt attacked him after he refused to give him a cigarette. Hunt, who was in the parking lot, told authorities that the other man attacked him, but others at the bar said Hunt started it.

He was charged with charged with battery. Records show that Hunt was released from jail on Saturday.

Monroe County Fire Chief James Callahan was notified of the arrest and said in a statement “this type of behavior is not tolerated.”

