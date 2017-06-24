Mama bear, cub cool off from California temps in spring

CHICO, Ca. (WFLA/NBC) – It’s not just humans that need to cool off during these hot summer temperatures.

A mama bear and her cub took a dip in a cool spring in California to get away from the triple-digital temperatures in the state.

The owner of the property set up a camera trying to spot a mountain lion after spotting tracks.

Owner Marc Miller said the bears were a welcome surprise.

