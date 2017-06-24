Last day to use Amazon credits from Apple’s eBook settlement

(WFLA) – If you bought a Kindle eBook between 2010 and 2012, Amazon may have a surprise in store for you, but you better act fast if you want to use it.

A year ago, Apple settled a lawsuit for $566 million after the company and five other publishers made a deal, which upped the prices of Amazon eBooks.

Millions of American customers were given free credits to their accounts at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or other e-book retailers. If you bought a Kindle eBook between April 1, 2010, and May 21, 2012, you may be one of them.

Those who qualify for the credit should have received an e-mail about it last year, but if you can’t find it in your inbox and believe you are entitled to a credit, you should visit http://www.EbookLawsuits.com for more information on the settlement or contact Amazon Customer Service using the Contact Us button on the left side of the help page linked here.

Qualified customers should earn $1.57 for most eBooks and $6.93 worth of credit for each New York Times bestseller. The credit should appear in your Amazon account and may have already been used. If this is the case, the credits will appear in your account history and order summary as a gift card.

To see if you qualify for credits from the other retailers involved in the lawsuit, iBooks, Barnes & Noble, Kobo and Sony, you should check your email.

The credits expire at midnight.

