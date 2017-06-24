Horse trailer involved in crash on I-75 in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol has responded to an injury crash involving a horse trailer in Brandon.

It happened on the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 257. The center and left southbound lanes are blocked off at this time, and northbound traffic appears to be moving slowly.

It’s unclear how many people and animals were involved and the severity of the injuries reported is unknown.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing situation. We will have updates on WFLA.com when more information is available.

