Homes evacuated after construction crew hits gas line in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A reported gas leak prompted evacuations of a residential area of Spring Hill, the Hernando County Fire Rescue said on Saturday.

The HCFR says construction crews punctured a gas line while working near Mariner Blvd. and Marquette Street.

Emergency crews came to the scene and shut down Mariner Blvd. in both directions to establish a safety perimeter in order to secure the area and prevent any activity from leading to a fire or an explosion. Currently, no fires, explosions or injuries have been reported, but four homes were evacuated as a precaution.

At this time, Mariner Blvd. remains closed and HCFR fire crews and HazMat Team are still working the scene, waiting on TECO gas technicians to arrive and repair the line.

In the meantime, residents are advised to avoid the area and take alternate travel routes.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more information is released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES