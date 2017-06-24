Former NFL star Emmitt Smith surprises sister during first pitch at Rays game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – There was hardly a dry eye in sight at the Ray’s game against the Orioles on Saturday after a special fan threw out the first pitch of the game.

Marcia Smith-Hill, a breast cancer survivor from Tallahassee was all smiles when she took the mound before the game. Smith-Hill was selected to throw the first pitch as part of a salute to survivors. She had undergone a double mastectomy and has been in remission for five years.

But after she threw the ball, her expression quickly went from jolly to emotional, in the best way possible, when her brother, former Florida Gators and Super Bowl-winning running back Emmitt Smith surprised her with flowers.

“I can’t describe the feeling. This is awesome. I was actually talking to her on the phone yesterday about throwing the pitch out. How to throw the pitch, how to work on it and take the time to practice—and she actually threw the pitch out fairly well. And I’m proud of her as a brother, and more proud of her the way that she fought through cancer and made it back to where she’s at right now, so I’m pretty stoked,” said Smith.

You can watch the emotional moment in the video above.

