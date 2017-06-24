Florida Conference: US mayors may shape national climate policy

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo, a plume of steam billows from the coal-fired Merrimack Station in Bow, N.H. If the nation doesn’t do more, the U.S. probably won’t quite meet the dramatic heat-trapping gas reduction goal it promised in last year’s Paris agreement to battle climate change, according to a new study. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) – New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says national policy on climate change will emerge from U.S. cities now that President Donald Trump has withdrawn the country from the Paris climate accords.

Landrieu will become president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors this weekend in Miami Beach, Florida.

The conference supported the Paris agreement, and according to preliminary results released Saturday from an ongoing nationwide survey, the vast majority of U.S. mayors want to work together and with the private sector to respond to climate change.

Landrieu said there’s “near unanimity” among conference members that climate change is real and caused by human actions. He said he doesn’t think U.S. mayors believe they need to wait for action from the president.

