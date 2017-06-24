Escaped inmates captured in Jacksonville

By Published:
From left to right: Luther Davis, Derek Browley, and Justin Silva.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Three inmates who escaped a juvenile facility in Jacksonville have been captured.

Investigators say the three teenagers overpowered staff members and escaped from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility last week.

All three were located together on Saturday after being on the run for seven days.

Authorities say the teens assaulted staff members and took their keys to open a secure door last Sunday.

The three teenagers have been charged with escape.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s