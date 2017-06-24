Escaped inmates captured in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Three inmates who escaped a juvenile facility in Jacksonville have been captured.

Investigators say the three teenagers overpowered staff members and escaped from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility last week.

All three were located together on Saturday after being on the run for seven days.

Authorities say the teens assaulted staff members and took their keys to open a secure door last Sunday.

The three teenagers have been charged with escape.

