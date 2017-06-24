Endangered elderly man located in Polk County

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — An elderly man who left an assisted living facility in Haines City Friday night was located Saturday.

The Haines City Police Department put out an alert Saturday morning, asking for the public’s help on to find 73-year-old Jackie Hammack. Investigators say he walked away from the Haines Manor Assisted Living Facility on 10th Street South around 11:25 p.m. Friday.

They later announced Hammack was found safe and sound in Lake Wales.

