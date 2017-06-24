Deputies search for missing, endangered Bradenton man, 48

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered Bradenton man.

Richard Kealey, 48, was last seen at 6 pm on Friday near 5711 17th Street East in Bradenton.

Investigators say Kealey has been experiencing personal and professional issues and made suicidal statements to his wife, but would not give her or anyone else in his family any details about his whereabouts.

He drives a white 2011 Jeep Wrangler with the Florida tag CRIU33. The jeep has a light bar attached to the roof.

Anyone with information about his disappearance has been asked to call the Manatee County Sheriffs Office at 941-747-3011.

