Colorado officer escorting Pence motorcade hurt in crash

Vice President Mike Pence, center, tours the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station Friday, June 23, 2017, during his visit to Colorado Springs, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer has been injured in an accident while escorting Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade to the city’s airport.

Police Lt. Howard Black told The Gazette the accident happened at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Officer Andrew Holland, an eight-year veteran of the force, was in serious condition.

No other vehicles were involved, and Pence’s motorcade continued to the airport.

Pence said in a Tweet released by the police department that he’d spoken with the officer’s wife and was “so relieved his injuries are not life-threatening.”

Pence was in Colorado Springs to mark the 40th anniversary of Focus on the Family. He also visited Schriever Air Force Base, home to the Air Force Space Command.

