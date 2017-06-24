Coast Guard medevacs man, 71, from boat 4 miles west of Crystal River

CRYSTAL RIVER, FLA. (WFLA) – A 71-year-old man was medevacked from a boat four miles west of Crystal River to a nearby hospital after suffering from chest pains, the Coast Guard said on Saturday.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Coast Guard station in Yankeetown to Donald Puzello, the man in distress, at 2:45 pm.

Puzello was aboard an 18-foot boat with two other adults and one child when he started experiencing chest pains.

A crew inside a 24-foot special purpose craft-shallow water boat came to Puzello’s rescue and transported him to an EMS at the Crystal River Barge Canal.

He was later airlifted to Seven Rivers Regional Medical Center for further care.

No further information regarding the incident has been released at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES