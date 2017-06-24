Coast Guard medevacs man, 71, from boat 4 miles west of Crystal River

By Published:
File photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard

CRYSTAL RIVER, FLA. (WFLA) – A 71-year-old man was medevacked from a boat four miles west of Crystal River to a nearby hospital after suffering from chest pains, the Coast Guard said on Saturday.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Coast Guard station in Yankeetown to Donald Puzello, the man in distress, at 2:45 pm.

Puzello was aboard an 18-foot boat with two other adults and one child when he started experiencing chest pains.

A crew inside a 24-foot special purpose craft-shallow water boat came to Puzello’s rescue and transported him to an EMS at the Crystal River Barge Canal.

He was later airlifted to Seven Rivers Regional Medical Center for further care.

No further information regarding the incident has been released at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s