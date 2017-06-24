Coast Guard launches search near Florida for missing diver

MIAMI (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters off Florida for a missing diver.
Authorities said they were looking for a diver who went missing about half-a-mile away from Lauderdale-by-the Sea, which is in South Florida.
The Coast Guard in a release said it had received a report from a commercial dive vessel that a 50-year-old diver was missing after he failed to surface.
The Coast Guard has launched both a boat crew and a helicopter crew to search for the missing diver. State and local officials are assisting in the search.
