Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car as punishment

WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in the hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially said.
Twenty-four-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph was jailed Friday on two counts of causing serious bodily harm to a child.
Parker County sheriff’s officials say she told investigators Friday that she found the kids playing in the car May 26 and then closed the door and left them inside when the 2-year-old refused to come out.
She acknowledged going back into the home west of Fort Worth, smoking marijuana and then napping for two or three hours.
Temperatures reached the mid-90s that day.
Online jail records don’t list an attorney for her.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Pasco deputies search for man known as ‘Bazooka Ricky’
- Boy dies after being shot by sibling in Bradenton
- Fitness blogger dies after reportedly being hit in chest by exploding whipped cream canister
- USF football player arrested for credit card fraud, theft
- Special guest to throw out Rays first pitch Saturday
- JCPenney aims to hire 400 workers throughout Tampa Bay
- Which Tampa Bay area county is in the middle of a massive mosquito outbreak?