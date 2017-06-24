1 dead after plane crashes into empty daycare building in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed in a plane crash Saturday morning in Fort Myers.

According to our NBC affiliate in the area, the single-engine plane carrying two people was taking off from an airfield and crashed into a nearby daycare center on the Chico’s campus.

Authorities told our affiliate no one was inside the daycare center at the time of the crash.

The president of the Fort Myers Flying Club was one of two people on the plane. It’s unknown at this point how serious his injuries are.

The second person on the plane was killed. Authorities have not identified them yet.

