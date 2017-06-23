You Paid For It: Pinellas property owners draw line in the sand against beach renourishment project

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – To keep its beaches in tip-top shape, Pinellas County was given $36 million to go towards its beach renourishment project. Beachfront property owners must sign off on the project for the plan to move forward, but more than half of them have failed to give permission—or in a number of cases flat-out refused the offer to add tons of sand to their property.

This means when the Army Corps of Engineers starts replenishing a nine-mile stretch of Sand Key from Clearwater Pass to Redington Shores, they will have to hop-scotch past a number of stretches to create a patchwork of restored beaches and skip a mile of beachfront due to balking land owners.

A federal law, put on the books in 1986, requires beachfront property owners to sign easements “in perpetuity” to guarantee public access, after millions of dollars of tax money is spent to improve their beachfront.

Dozens of angry and rebellious property owners in Pinellas County have railed against that policy as a “state’s rights” issue and a fundamental violation of their property rights. They’re ready to risk losing everything in a major hurricane if that’s what it takes to keep the Corps and Pinellas County from dictating what they can or cannot do with their private stretch of beach sand above the mean high tide line.

Landowners insist the easements could lead to dune construction that blocks their Gulf front view, impede their ability to build more structures.

Meanwhile Pinellas County’s coastal erosion scientists who are planning the massive beach restoration project in partnership with the Army Corps warn that homeowners and business owners who refuse renourishment are putting themselves in inevitable danger of ending up water lapping up against their seawalls due to ever present erosion from Mother Nature.

Watch our story tonight at 6 pm to see why landowners are drawing a line in the sand and giving up millions of dollars worth of free sand that You Paid For.

