WATCH: Dallas Zoo’s ‘breakdancing’ gorilla is making a splash

(WFLA/CNN) — Have you ever seen a gorilla get down? Well, here ya go.
Zola, who is a gorilla at the Dallas Zoo, showed off his breakdancing moves in a swimming pool recently.
The zoo posted the video to YouTube and it’s quickly racking up thousands of views.
And of course, clever web users are adding music to the video making the perfect viral phenomenon.
Watch the full video above.
