UberEATS expands on-demand delivery service to 5 Tampa Bay cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Uber is helping more people in the Tampa Bay area satisfy their late night cravings.

The ride-hailing service is expanding its food delivery app, UberEats, to five additional cities—Gibsonton, Odessa, New Port Richey, Riverview and Tarpon Springs.

“Our goal is to make it easier for customers to access their favorite restaurants and explore new eats in their area at the tap of a button,” said Juan Pablo Restrepo, General Manager, UberEATS Florida. “We are thrilled to cover even more of the Tampa Bay area with this UberEATS expansion.”

To order from local favorites, all you must do is download the app, which is available on iOS and Android or log onto http://www.ubereats.com, where you’ll find a variety of restaurant options like BurgerFi in New Port Richey or Little Greek Restaurant in New Port Richey. If the restaurant is shown as open and serving on the UberEATS app during that time, customers will be able to place an order.

Delivery is available from 6 am to 3 pm, seven days a week.

To see a full list of participating restaurants, check the UberEATS app or http://www.ubereats.com.

