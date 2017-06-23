Tampa man charged with 100 counts of possessing child porn after search of home

(Source: Tampa Police)

TAMPA (WLFA) – A Tampa man faces new charges after 100 child pornography images were found in his home.

Tampa police said Jimmy Clarke, 46, was already in Hillsborough County Jail for violating his probation on 11 counts of aggravated child abuse last month.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was in the middle of an active investigation of Clarke. They issued a search warrant and found that Clarke was in possession of child pornography.

He was charged Tuesday with 100 counts with enhancement for possession of child pornography. He is being held on $200,000 bond.

No other information was immediately released.

