Surveillance video helping to solve crimes in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Reinbergs have surveillance cameras watching every corner of their home in Tampa. The system has come in handy.

“My next door neighbor had her car broken into and my front facing camera over my driveway caught the entire thing on camera,” Maurice Reinberg said. “It helped the police find the suspect.”

Law enforcement is happy that people like the Reinbergs invest in cameras, it literally gives them more eyes on the streets.

“We can see exactly what happened,” said Tampa Police Officer Christie Shiver-Duarte.

Shiver-Duarte said more cameras mean more success solving crimes.

“You get a high quality one, you can see details about a person, scars, marks tattoos, anything about their description to help track down a suspect,” Shiver-Duarte said.

TPD recently launched Project REC, which stands for Register Every Camera.

“Whenever there’s a crime, we can look and see who has a camera and get in contact with whoever owns the camera and ask them if they’d be willing to share the video with us,” she said.

Since launching that program a couple of months ago, TPD has signed up roughly 200 businesses and homeowners.

The St. Petersburg Police Department has a similar program called Eagle Eye. They have nearly 400 registrants so far.

