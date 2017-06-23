SpaceX launches used rocket for second time

This photo made available by SpaceX on Thursday, March 30, 2017 shows the company's Falcon 9 rocket on Kennedy Space Center's historic Pad 39A in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Its launch, scheduled for Thursday will be the first time SpaceX launches one of its reused boosters. (SpaceX via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceEx has launched a used Falcon 9 rocket for the second time.

The rocket took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral at 3:10 pm Eastern time on Friday and is carrying the first Bulgarian satellite into super-high orbit around Earth.

The satellite, BulgariaSat-1, is owned and operated by Bulgarian satellite television provider Bulsatcom. It’s the country’s first geostationary telecommunications satellite.

