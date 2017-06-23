SpaceX launches used rocket for second time

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceEx has launched a used Falcon 9 rocket for the second time.
The rocket took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral at 3:10 pm Eastern time on Friday and is carrying the first Bulgarian satellite into super-high orbit around Earth.
The satellite, BulgariaSat-1, is owned and operated by Bulgarian satellite television provider Bulsatcom. It’s the country’s first geostationary telecommunications satellite.
